KUALA LUMPUR (Dec 1): Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has reminded all parties not to give him gifts.

In a Facebook posting today, Anwar said the culture must be stopped.

“I appreciate the good intentions of all of you, but this is not compatible with the ethics of leadership and administration and it burdens the people,” he said.

Anwar previously announced that he would reduce unnecessary expenses in his administration. – Bernama