PSB president urges S’wak govt to absorb 5 pct tyre sales tax

KUCHING (Dec 1): Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB) president Dato Sri Wong Soon Koh has urged the Sarawak government to just absorb the five per cent sales tax on tyres to reduce the burden of all parties concerned.

Wong, who is former state Second Finance Minister, pointed out that the total annual sales tax collected on tyres by the state was just RM3 million while its revenue was around RM11 billion.

“Now that the state revenue exceeds RM11 billion and, the five per cent sales tax on tyres is just RM3 million, so why can’t the state government just absorb that RM3 million for the benefit of all?” the Bawang Assan assemblyman asked.

Wong was complementing on Sarawak Democratic Action Party (DAP) Chong Chieng Jen’s earlier queries at the State Legislative Assembly sitting on a shortfall in the state revenue which the state government need to explain, and also on matters involving sales tax on tyres.

Chong, who is Padungan assemblyman, and Wong were unhappy with the explanation provided by Second Finance Minister Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas in his winding up speech.

Uggah has said the rationale for imposing this tax is to defray the expenses of disposing used tyres throughout the state.

“This is part of the industries’ contribution towards conservation of the environment.

“Nonetheless, the state government has given 50 per cent remission on this tax effective January 2021 until December 2022 to ease the financial burden of the tyre businesses during this trying time.

“Notwithstanding this, we will study the suggestions by both assemblymen on this issue,” said Uggah.