Reports: PM Anwar could name some ministers tomorrow

KUALA LUMPUR (Dec 1): Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim may identify the holders of several key portfolios tomorrow but was unlikely to unveil his full Cabinet, according to news reports.

Citing sources, one report claimed Anwar would name deputy prime ministers first.

Yet another report said the incoming ministers would only be named but were unlikely to be appointed tomorrow due to Anwar’s existing appointments.

Anwar will be in Perak tomorrow, according to his official schedule, beginning with an audience with the Deputy Yang di-Pertuan Agong, Perak’s Sultan Nazrin Shah, at Istana Kinta.

The Pakatan Harapan chairman previously said he would name his Cabinet as soon as possible, but explained that he needed time to consider due to the unprecedented nature of his national unity government.

The matter was also made more complicated by Anwar’s professed aim of limiting the Cabinet to no more than 25 members in order to reduce the cost to the government.

Aside from PH, the national unity government also includes Barisan Nasional, Gabungan Parti Sarawak, and Gabungan Rakyat Sabah coalitions. – Malay Mail