Sabah still demands 40 pct net revenue – Hajiji

KOTA KINABALU (Dec 1): The Sabah state government is still demanding the 40 per cent net revenue collected by the federal government from the state despite receiving the newly increased special grant of RM125.6 million.

Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor said the annual special grant for Sabah had been increased from RM26.7 million to RM125.6 million starting this year.

“As we already know, for 53 years since 1969 the State Government has received a static special grant amounting RM26.7 million per year without any increase.

“However, following several discussions and negotiations that have been held, finally, last April, we have managed to reach a consensus whereby the special grant payment is increased.

“I am aware that the increase is much lower than what the State Government should have received based on the provisions in the Federal Constitution and the Malaysia Agreement 1963.

“Therefore, I would like to emphasise that payment increase was accepted without prejudice on the basis that it is an interim arrangement and has asserted the rights of the State Government to rely on the original formula and obtain any payment arrears since 1973,” he said.

He made the explanation on Thursday, while delivering winding up speech at the State Assembly sitting.

However, in order to enable the interim payment to be made, Hajiji who is the Minister of Finance, said the Federal Constitution Order (Review of Special Grants Under Article 112D Sabah 2022) needs to be gazetted.

According to him, he has voiced and affirmed the State Government’s position in the Special Council Meeting of the Malaysia Agreement 1963 to continue to demand the right to the 40 percent as stipulated under the Malaysia Agreement 1963.

“The State Government will ensure that our needs and interests will always be prioritised and fought for. I hope this matter is no longer distorted because it can cause confusion to the people.

“Let’s join hands and work together to demand the rights of the people of Sabah,” he said.