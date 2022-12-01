Sabah woman fined RM500 by Miri court for unlawful possession of money

MIRI (Dec 1): A woman was fined RM500 in default one week’s jail by the Magistrates’ Court here today for unlawful possession of money.

Fella Jirup, 34 who is from Kampung Rampai Kudat, Sabah, paid the fine.

Magistrate Michelle Lim Wan Chen convicted Fella after she pleaded guilty to a charge framed under Section 37(1) of the Sarawak Minor Offence Ordinance 1958.

The charge carries an imprisonment of three months or a fine of RM500, upon conviction

She was found to have unlawfully possessed RM1,300 at the first floor of a shoplot at Desa Pujut 2 Bandar Baru Permyjaya at 7.53am on June 26, last year.

ASP Mary Ong prosecuted the case while the accused was unrepresented.