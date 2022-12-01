Sarawak civil servants to get one-half-months’ bonus, RM500 for federal staffers

KUCHING (Dec 1): All Sarawak civil servants will receive one-and-half months’ salary or at least RM2,000 each by the end of this year to recognise their contribution and commitment in carrying out their duties and responsibilities professionally throughout this year.

In announcing this, Sarawak Premier Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg said the state government will also give a one-off RM500 bonus to some 137,000 of federal civil servants based in the state.

“The Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) government greatly appreciates the contribution and commitment of the Sarawak State Civil Service and Federal Civil Service in carrying out their duties and responsibilities professionally throughout this year.

“With that, the GPS government has decided to give a special incentive amounting to one-and-a-half months’ basic salary or a minimum of RM2,000 to the Sarawak state civil service, to be paid before the end of the year,” he said in his ministerial winding-up speech at the Sarawak Legislative Assembly (DUN) sitting here today.

Abang Johari, who is also the Minister for Finance and New Economy; Natural Resources and Urban Development; Energy and Environmental Sustainability also said the payment for the special incentive will be made before the end of the year.