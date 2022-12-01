Sarawak DUN sitting adjourns sine die

KUCHING (Dec 1): The third meeting of the first session of the 19th State Legislative Assembly (DUN) sitting has been adjourned sine die at 4.45pm today.

It brought an end to the eight days of DUN sitting which saw the tabling of six Bills from Nov 21 to Nov 30.

Of the six, three were touted as ‘most interesting’ – the Sarawak Sovereign Wealth Future Fund Board Bill 2022, the Constitution of the State of Sarawak (Amendment) (No.2) Bill 2022, and the Supply (2023) Bill 2022.

The other three are the Electronic Sarawak Government Activities Bill 2022, the Sarawak Timber Industry Development Corporation (Amendment) Bill 2022, and the Veterinary Public Health (Amendment) Bill 2022.

The State Constitution Amendment Bill was related to the anti-party hopping law passed in Parliament recently in line with the Eighth Schedule of the Federal Constitution.

The Sarawak Sovereign Wealth Future Fund Board Bill 2022 and Supply (2023) Bill 2022 was tabled by the Sarawak Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg.

The Constitution of the State of Sarawak (Amendment) (No.2) Bill 2022 was tabled by Deputy Minister in Sarawak Premier’s Office Datuk Sharifah Hasidah Sayeed Aman Ghazali, and Electronic Sarawak Government Activities Bill 2022 by Minister of Utility and Communication Datuk Julaihi Narawi.

The Sarawak Timber Industry Development Corporation (Amendment) Bill 2022 was tabled by Deputy Premier and Minister of Natural Resources and Urban Development Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan, and the Veterinary Public Health (Amendment) Bill 2022 by Minister of Food Industry, Community and Regional Development Dato Sri Dr Stephen Rundi Utom.

The first reading for all six Bills took place on Nov 2, with question-and-answer sessions running for four days (Nov 22 to 25).

A total of 223 questions seeking oral replies and 63 questions seeking written replies were submitted by the DUN members.

The Ministry of Public Health, Housing and Local Government received the highest number of questions at 48.

The winding-up speeches by the state ministers took place for three days, from Nov 28 to 30.

Sarawak Deputy Minister of Transport and Tasik Biru assemblyman Dato Henry Harry Jinep, who moved the motion of adjournment, congratulated all Honorable Members of the August house too.

He also expressed his gratitude to Abang Johari for being a role model that leads by example.

DUN Speaker Datuk Amar Mohamad Asfia Awang Nassar in his closing remarks said the session was conducted in an orderly manner thanks to cooperation of all the members in maintaining the sanctity of the august House.

Asfia ended his speech with three stanzas of ‘pantun’ as well.