Sarawak remains committed to planting 35 mln trees by 2025, says Awang Tengah

KUCHING (Dec 1): Sarawak remains committed to planting 35 million trees to complement the country’s Greening Malaysia Programme targeting to plant 100 million trees by 2025, said Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan.

“The Forest Landscape Restoration (FLR) Programme aims to enrich degraded forest areas with species native trees of high values. Sarawak government has raise this programme as the main agenda known as Greening Sarawak Campaign.

“This programme is implemented in line with the Greening Malaysia Programme to plant 100 million trees by the year 2025.

“Of the total, Sarawak is committed to planting 35 million trees. As of Nov 27, 2022, a total of 15.8 million trees were planted which has written the highest record in Malaysia,” said the Second Minister of Natural Resources and Urban Development in his winding up speech today.

Awang Tengah said as many as 15 Forest Management Units (FMU) with 1.35 million hectares had been certified under the Malaysian Timber Certification Scheme (MTCS).

He said the MTCS was recognised by the Programme for the Endorsement of Forest Certification (PEFC), Geneva, Switzerland.

“In addition, an area of ​​94,966 hectares involving six Forest Plantation Management Units (FPMU) were also certified. The achievement of this forest certification status is important to certify the forest management practised in Sarawak meets the international standards and wood products produced can be marketed competitively in the global market.

“This forest certification status can also improve the image and reputation of Sarawak in managing and administering forests at the global level,” he said.

Awang Tengah said such certification status achievement is also proof of solid commitment of the Sarawak government to achieve its vision of striving for a balanced development with environmental sustainability as contained in Post-Covid-19 Development Strategy (PCDS) 2030.

The Sarawak government approved the Forest Management Certification Policy in Sarawak on Sept 13, 2019 to acquire all long-term logging licencees to obtain the certification status.