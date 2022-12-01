Sarawak’s public accounts for 2021 given clean certificate, says Uggah

KUCHING (Dec 1): Sarawak has once again been accorded a clean certificate for its public accounts for 2021, said Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas.

The Second Finance and New Economy Minister said this is the state’s 20th consecutive year of its clean record, which is a clear testimony of its good governance practices and prudent financial management in managing its financial affairs.

“These assigned ratings by the rating agencies and clean certificate by the Auditor General of Malaysia reflect a sustained record of the state’s sound financial performance, underpinned by strong reserves and prudent budgetary practices.

“The achievements as highlighted are also the result of the highly disciplined culture inculcated in managing our financial resources over the years,” he said in his ministerial winding-up speech at the State Legislative Assembly (DUN) Sitting today.

Uggah said Sarawak has always been upholding and maintaining good governance practices to achieve and sustain its sound financial position.

“This is reaffirmed by the commendable investment-grade credit ratings given by both international and domestic rating houses.

“Moody’s and Standard & Poor’s have reaffirmed the state’s rating at A3 and A- respectively. Moreover, Rating Agency Malaysia has also maintained Sarawak’s credit rating of AAA with stable outlook.

“This is in spite of the fact that we have been facing unprecedented economic challenges in the past two years due to the Covid-19 pandemic,” he said.