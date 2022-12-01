Sarawak’s timber export value increases to RM3.05 bln in 3Q of this year, says deputy premier

KUCHING (Dec 1): The performance of Sarawak’s timber industry for the third quarter (3Q) of 2022 shows an increase in export value of 4.5 per cent to RM3.05 billion compared to RM2.92 billion in the same period of 2021, said Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan.

He said Japan remains the main importer of Sarawak’s timber products, contributing as much as RM1.88 billion or 62 per cent of the total export value for the third quarter of 2022.

“Other major markets are India as much as RM357 million, Middle East countries as much as RM134 million, China as much as RM131 million and Taiwan as much as RM117 million,” he told the august House at the State Legislative Assembly (DUN) Sitting today.

Awang Tengah, who is Second Natural Resources and Urban Development Minister, said in terms of products, plywood showed an increase in export value of 2.5 per cent for the third quarter of 2022 to RM1.67 billion compared to RM1.63 billion for the third quarter of 2021.

“The government remains committed to increasing export value by encouraging more production of high value-added products such as furniture and wood engineering products and intensifying research and development (R&D) efforts.

“It is hoped that this rate of increase can be maintained until the end of 2022 and the future to ensure that the timber industry continues to contribute to the socio-economic development of Sarawak,” he said in his ministerial winding-up speech.

Under the Post Covid-19 Development Strategy (PCDS) 2030, he said the Sarawak government is committed to increasing the export income of wood products to RM8 billion a year by the year 2030.

“This export target focuses on the production of high value-added products such as furniture, engineered wood products (engineered wood and glulam) and products based on bamboo, as well as intensifying research and product development efforts.

“This target is in line with the projected growth potential in the value of the world furniture market,” he said.

He said based on a report issued by Research and Markets, US 2022, the value of the world furniture market will amount to USD $945 billion per year by 2030 compared to only US$637 billion per year in 2021.

“The market value for engineered wood products is expected to increase to more than USD $400 billion per year by 2030 compared to only US$284 billion per year in 2019.

“This projection is based on a report issued by Allied Market Research, US 2022,” he said.

He also said that the market value of bamboo products was US$6.9 billion per year in 2022.

“The value of this market is expected to increase to US$12.4 billion per year in 2032 based on a report by Future Market Global Insights and Consulting, US 2022.

“Accordingly, the government through related agencies will continue to assist the industry to provide the necessary infrastructure facilities such as furniture testing laboratories, industrial sites such as Furniture Park in Demak Laut and Tanjung Manis and continue to increase R&D collaboration with local higher education institutions, research institutes and industry players to develop value-added products that are more competitive,” said Awang Tengah.