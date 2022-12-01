Trio fined RM2,000 each for assaulting bistro customer

SIBU (Dec 1): Three men were each fined RM2,000 in default one month in prison after they pleaded guilty in a Magistrates’ Court here today to voluntarily causing hurt to a bistro patron.

Ambrose Goh Zheng Hong, 30, Lau Hieng Ming, 31, and Ho Soon Wee, 28, made the plea before Magistrate Oon Kork Chern after the charge, framed under Section 323 of the Penal Code and read together with Section 34 of the same Code, was read to them.

The Section provides for an imprisonment for up to one year or a fine of up to RM2,000 or both on conviction.

Based on the charge sheet, the trio committed the act in front of a bistro here at about 10pm on Nov 10 this year.

The facts of the case stated that the victim was trying to record a video of the premises, which he planned to send to his girlfriend, when several unknown men suddenly assaulted him.

The incident left him with injuries to his back, left hand, right cheek and left knee.

At the time of writing, it was unclear if the trio had paid the fine.