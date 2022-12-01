Uggah: 113 out of 740 physical state-funded projects under 12MP completed as of Aug 31

KUCHING (Dec 1): A total of 113 out of 740 physical state-funded projects under the 12th Malaysia Plan (12MP) have been completed as of Aug 31, said Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas.

He said the remaining 627 projects were still in various stages of implementation.

“A total of 1,095 state-funding projects with a ceiling of approximately RM30 billion had been approved under the 12MP.

“Out of the 1,095 projects, 740 or 68 per cent are physical projects while the remaining 355 or 32 per cent are non-physical projects. The non-physical projects include grants, contributions, investments, activities and events,” the Second Finance and New Economy Minister said in his winding-up speech at the State Legislative Assembly (DUN) Sitting today.

He told the august House that the cumulative expenditure from the year 2021 up to Aug 31 was RM8.53 billion.

“This less than expected expenditure was due to slow progress in the implementation of the projects due to movement restrictions during the Covid-19 pandemic.

“However, with the resumption of economic activities, reopening of the borders and the various measures implemented by the government to address challenges faced by the contractors such as Variation of Price (VOP) mechanism, will certainly help to accelerate the momentum of project implementation,” he said.

On federal funded projects of the 12MP, he said under the Second Rolling Plan for the year 2022, a total of RM3.66 billion was channelled to various agencies to implement 953 projects.

“In terms of physical performance, 427 projects are at the pre-implementation stage, 301 projects at the implementation stage, 215 projects at post-implementation stage, nine projects under reevaluation while one project is cancelled.

“As of October 2022, RM1.88 billion or 51 per cent of the fund allocated has been spent,” he said and urged all implementing agencies to hasten the project implementation and ensure all projects are completed within schedule to avoid cost overrun.

Uggah also reported on the progress and achievement of rural transformation projects (RTP) and Projek Rakyat.

“A total of 5,222 RTPs have been approved for the year 2021 and 2022. Out of this, 4,120 projects have been completed while the remaining 1,102 projects are still in various stages of implementation,” he said.

He added that 17,902 RTPs have been implemented since its introduction in 2016, costing the government a sum of RM2.51 billion.

On Projek Rakyat, he said 532 projects have been approved for the year 2021 and 2022 of which 200 projects have been completed and 332 projects are still in various stages of implementation.

“Under the 12MP, a sum of RM659.87 million has been expended as of October 2022.

“Cumulatively, since its introduction in 2019, a total sum of RM1.39 billion has been expended thus far,” he said.