Uggah: Ensure Sarawak remains example of unity state

KUCHING (Dec 1): Sarawakians must work to preserve and build on the present religious harmony and racial unity in the state, said Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas.

“Sarawak is one fine example of a unity state, and we hope that no force will be able to destroy that unity,” he said after performing the Christmas lighting-up ceremony for the iconic White Cat statue at Padungan here Wednesday night.

He added that unity is the key for Sarawak to move forward to become a high income state by 2030.

“I hope during this Christmas celebration, we can keep our culture alive by visiting one another while strengthening friendships among all Sarawakians and Malaysians.”

Also present at the event were Deputy Premier Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian, Archbishop of the Archdiocese of Kuching Simon Poh, Kuching South mayor Dato Wee Hong Seng and deputy mayor Hilmy Othman.