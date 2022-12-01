Uggah: S’wak govt will maintain assistance to houses of worship, mission schools

KUCHING (Dec 1): The Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS)-led state government will continue to provide financial assistance to houses of worship and mission schools in Sarawak, said Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah.

According to the Deputy Premier, the commitment can be seen through the increment of financial assistance for the houses of worship from RM50 million this year to RM100 million next year as announced by the Premier during the two events hosted by the Unit for Other Religions (Unifor) in Sibu and Kuching recently.

He also revealed that the financial assistance for the houses of worship and mission schools is from the Sarawak Premier’s Special Development Assistance Fund (SDAF).

“Therefore, the financial assistance announced by YAB Premier of Sarawak does not appear specifically in the State 2023 Budget as it falls under the SDAF.

“GPS government will continue to uphold its policy of inclusivity in line with Sarawak’s Post Covid-19 Development Strategy 2030 (PCDS 2030) which can be seen through the fund assistance given to houses of worship and mission schools in Sarawak.

“For year 2022, Unifor has assisted in 251 projects totalling RM50 million for the construction, repair and upgrading of houses of worship,” he added in his ministerial winding-up speech at the State Legislative Assembly for the Ministry of Infrastructure and Ports Development today.

On top of that, Uggah, who is also the minister in charge of Unifor, also said that the Premier of Sarawak had also approved five projects this year totalling RM14.7 million under the Projek Rakyat (People’s Project) for the same purpose.

To ease the burden on the operations cost of houses of worship due to the effect of the Covid-19 pandemic, the GPS government has also allocated RM5 million in operational grant benefiting 193 houses of worship of various religions this year, he added.

Apart from houses of worship, he also informed that Unifor has been allocated RM15 million this year to assist mission schools throughout Sarawak to upkeep their buildings and grounds and the list of recipients is being finalised while assistance will be disbursed soon.

“Application for fund assistance for SK St Mark, Selangau and SK St Matthew Sekuau, Selangau is included under this year’s allocation. Last year, the allocation approved for SK St Mark, Selangau and SK St Matthew Sekuau, Selangau was RM120,000 each,” he said.

He also explained that Unifor provides fund assistance based on applications received.

He said construction, repair and upgrade of houses of worship can be considered including construction and repair of road to legal burial sites provided there is wayleave obtained.

“Houses of worship may submit their fund application to Unifor for assistance,” he said.

On a related matter, Uggah said that the policy of inclusivity by the GPS government could be seen through the alienation of three acres of state land at Ong Tiang Swee road to the Sarawak Unit for Other Religions Charitable Trust for the construction of the Unifor complex.

The construction of the complex started on July 13 this year and is expected to be completed by July 2024.

“GPS government would thus like to urge Sarawakians of various races and religions to strengthen the understanding, peace and religious harmony in Sarawak so that the development agenda can be implemented, in line with the strategic thrust of ‘Ease of Doing Business’ under the PCDS 2030,” he said.