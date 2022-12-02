272 stalls available for CNY sale at Kenyalang Park

KUCHING (Dec 2): Kuching South City Council (MBKS) will have 272 stalls available for the 2023 Chinese New Year Festive Sale at Kenyalang Park Commercial Centre Mall.

The sale will run between Jan 6 and 21.

Forms for the stalls measuring four feet by eight feet can be obtained from MBKS’ One Stop Service Counter.

“All new application forms are to be submitted on or before 4pm on Dec 16 at the same counter,” Kuching South mayor Datuk Wee Hong Seng told a press conference today.

He said the public will be charged RM110 per stall, while shop owners or tenants will be charged RM60 for stalls in front of their premises.

“We are also planning to hold the opening ceremony of the festival on Jan 6,” said Wee.

In a statement issued after the press conference, MBKS said it reserves the right to cancel the festival if directed by the State Disaster Management Committee due to prevailing Covid-19 cases or by any other higher authority due to other circumstances.

For more information, call MBKS on 082-354200 or 082-525600.