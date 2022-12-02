32 Welfare Dept community-based rehab centres get 5-star ratings

KUCHING (Dec 2): Thirty-two community-based rehabilitation centres under the Welfare Department in Sarawak have received five-star ratings.

They are part of 55 such centres throughout the state.

The other 23 centres received ratings of four or three stars.

Women, Childhood and Community Wellbeing Development Minister Dato Sri Fatimah Abdullah said Sarawak is the only state that awards star ratings to the centres.

“This is in recognition of their efforts in providing rehabilitation, training, education, equal opportunities, and social integration to people with disabilities in Sarawak.

“Congratulations to those who have received five-star ratings and as for those who are still four-star or three-star, you need to keep proper records of matters concerning administration, finance, and service in your centres,” she said during the Welfare Department’s appreciation ceremony and celebration of Sarawak Day for Disabled Persons on Dec 1.

She said among others, there is also a need to upgrade the training and professional capabilities of teachers in accordance with the number of trainees in the centre, improving the infrastructure, having a physiotherapist at the centre, and well as spreading awareness of the centre’s services to the community, especially through social media.

Among those present at the event were Deputy Minister for Women and Childhood Development Datuk Rosey Yunus; Deputy Minister for Community Wellbeing Mohammad Razi Sitam; Ministry of Women, Childhood and Community Wellbeing Development acting permanent secretary Dr Zufar Brendan Abdullah; and Sarawak Welfare Department director Noriah Ahmad.