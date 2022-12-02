Anwar to reveal Cabinet after Perak trip this afternoon? (Video)

KUALA LUMPUR (Dec 2): Speculation remained high on who will be in the new Cabinet as Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim headed for an audience with the Yang di-Pertuan Agong early this morning.

National news agency Bernama reported Anwar arriving at Istana Negara at 8.22am under heavy police escort.

PM @anwaribrahim tiba di Istana Negara pada 8.22 pagi dipercayai bagi mempersembahkan senarai nama cadangan Menteri Kabinet kepada YDP Agong 📹 Adil Muzaffar | BERNAMA pic.twitter.com/RfYjoYUoUC — BERNAMA (@bernamadotcom) December 2, 2022

He is widely believed to be presenting a list of names to the King of who he would like to be in his coalition government, formed with long-time rival Barisan Nasional, Gabungan Parti Sarawak, and Gabungan Rakyat Sabah.

He disclosed that discussions on the Cabinet line-up were nearly complete last night and hoped to announce it in the next two to three days.

But citing unnamed sources, local daily The Star reported that Anwar could announce his Cabinet later this afternoon after his Perak visit and that the new ministers could be sworn in tomorrow.

Anwar has a packed schedule today, which will see him heading to Perak to meet voters in his constituency in Tambun, and another royal audience, this time with state monarch Sultan Nazrin Shah.

Anwar was appointed prime minister on Nov 24, nearly a week after the 15th general election resulted in a hung Parliament. — Malay Mail