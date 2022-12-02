Awg Tengah: Sarawak’s external trade up 1.5-fold in first 8 months

KUCHING (Dec 2): Sarawak’s external trade increased 1.5 folds from January to August – from RM91.1 billion last year to RM141.2 billion this year, said Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan.

The Minister of International Trade, Industry and Investment said that both export and import had increased by double digits of 61.1 per cent and 38.6 per cent respectively over the corresponding period.

“Strong commodity prices continue to drive export, particularly oil and gas, aluminium, ferro-alloys as well as crude palm oil,” he said in his winding up speech yesterday.

Awang Tengah said he had reported in the previous sitting in May that Malaysia’s participation in the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) would open new markets for Sarawakian exporters.

Following RCEP, he said Malaysia had just implemented a Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP) on Nov 29 this year.

“The CPTPP will further broaden Malaysia’s access to new markets such as Canada, Mexico and Peru which are not covered by any existing Free Trade Agreements.

“This will provide access to a wider range of high-quality raw materials at competitive prices, and increase the country’s attractiveness as an investment destination,” he said.

As soon as the CPTPP comes into force in Malaysia, he said all of Sarawak’s exports to Australia and Singapore would readily enter these markets duty-free.

“Subsequently, in 2024 and 2029, all Malaysian products exported to New Zealand and Canada, respectively, will enter these countries duty-free,” he said.

Awang Tengah also urged the business communities in the state to take advantage of Malaysia’s participation in RCEP and CPTPP to penetrate the new markets.