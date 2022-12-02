Baleh landowners get 6,000 high-yielding durian seedlings

KAPIT (Dec 2): Landowners in Baleh have received 6,000 high-yielding durian seedlings from the Agriculture Department.

Baleh assemblyman Nicholas Kudi Jantai handed over the seedlings.

In his speech, he encouraged landowners to open up their lands for commercial farming.

“Longhouse residents have plenty of land. However, the lands are idle and non-productive. The government through the Upper Rajang Development Agency (Urda) has emphasised on infrastructure development.

“Roads were constructed from Nanga Mujong to Putai, Baleh. Feeder roads were constructed to link longhouses to provide convenient land transport,” he said during the ceremony.

He stressed landowners should ensure their lands are available for commercial farming to generate income.

The recipients of the durian seedlings had applied for them from the Agriculture Department.