Bintulu cops nab would-be thief at budget hotel

BINTULU (Dec 2): A man who attempted to steal from a supermarket on Wednesday night was arrested at a budget hotel here Thursday.

Bintulu police chief Supt Batholomew Umpi said the suspect is being remanded for four days to assist in the investigation.

He said the suspect’s attempt to steal was spotted by two supermarket employees who gave chase in an attempt to reprimand the suspect.

However, at the park near the supermarket, the suspect acted aggressively and brandished a knife at them.

“All three were injured in the struggle,” Batholomew said in a statement today. They were brought to the hospital here to receive treatment.

The suspect was discharged after the treatment, and stayed at a budget hotel, where he was arrested.

The case is being investigated under Section 324 of the Penal Code.

Batholomew also said the suspect had 10 past criminal records.