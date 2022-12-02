Bomba seeks to set up emergency mutual aid for Samajaya plants

BINTULU (Dec 2): The Sarawak Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) seeks to set up an emergency mutual aid system involving big plants in Samajaya High Tech Park next year.

Bomba Sarawak director Datu Khiruddin Drahman said it will be based on the Bintulu Emergency Mutual Aid (Bema), which is a well-established entity.

“Early next year we will start, so that the industry in Samajaya and Muara Tebas will have a group or entity that can work together in providing services not only to the industry but to the community.

“Because we want to create a resilient community so that they can also contribute in terms of the effectiveness of programme implementation and we will also include some elements of corporate social responsibility (CSR) programmes to reach the target group,” he told a press conference after the Bema Manual signing ceremony on Dec 1.

Khiruddin said they want to enhance this collaboration so that it reaches the local community so that they will know all the industries in their areas will also benefit them.

Bomba director-general Datuk Seri Mohammad Hamdan Wahid said the Bema manual is used for sharing in terms of strategic collaborative measures to manage, prevent, control, and respond to any disaster that occurs in high-risk areas.

He said the Kidurong perimeter has various types of industries, mostly in oil and gas, which contribute to the national economy.

“It is one of the important locations, an important hotspot for us together as government agencies with industry players to ensure that safety is prioritised.

“The collaboration between the industry and the government has existed for a long time; Bema was restructured in such a way there is a mutual agreement and understanding,” he said.

He said Bema benefits the industry as sufficient resources can be mobilised and fully utilised in emergencies.

He pointed out that the practice is commonly used in developed countries such as the United States of America.

Mohammad Hamdan said the practice also minimises costs in terms of buying equipment and assets that are needed in certain circumstances when handling disasters.

“Because if we do a repetition, one company buys the same thing, and also uses it for the same thing, it is likely to be a duplication of resources.

“It is good that we already have an agreement like this, through this manual we know who is doing what, and where the resources come from,” he explained.

He said in Peninsular Malaysia Gebeng and Pasir Gudang have established similar systems but the signed manual here showed the commitment of Bintulu’s major players to cooperate.

“In the statistics of the Fire and Rescue Department, we still have a very good record in terms of major disasters involving fires and explosions of gas and petroleum materials in the oil and gas industry areas,” he said.

Bema was established in 1993 involving 13 agencies with the Bintulu Resident as advisor.