Cardiologist claims to have RM4 mln donation for heart centre in Sibu

SIBU (Dec 2): A cardiologist has claimed that he has access to a donation of around RM4 million to help build a heart centre here.

Dr Tang Sie Hing claimed in a Facebook post that he started with a donation of RM1 million and now has about RM4 million in pledges.

When contacted by The Borneo Post, Lanang MP Alice Lau said she is willing to work with Dr Tang to ensure the facility is realised.

“I shared his post and said, if he’s willing, I will definitely work with him to apply for federal funds and get Health Ministry’s approval for the heart centre to be set up in Sibu,” she said.

According to her, she had spoken out in Parliament several years ago on the need for a heart centre here.

“I did that before and I will continue pursuing it,” she said.

Lau said she has also requested for the heart centre as well as a cancer centre be set up at Sibu Hospital.

“Oncologists and cardiologists can be placed at Sibu Hospital for the needs of patients in Sibu and nearby areas such as Kanowit, Mukah, Bintulu, Kapit, Julau, Selangau, Sarikei, Saratok, and so on,” she said.

Sibu MP Oscar Ling said he had contacted both Sibu Hospital director Dr Nanthakumar Thirunavukkarasu and Dr Tang.

“Basically, hospital side is willing to accept the donation, but have to solve the problem of a possible place to put the machines.

“Dr Tang’s side is also helping to get more donations and also contacting suppliers to help set up the unit in the hospital,” he revealed.

When contacted, Sibu Hospital management said it will look into the matter.

For the recent parliamentary election, Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) Lanang candidate Wong Ching Yong had proposed satellite heart and cancer centres in his manifesto costing about RM50 million.

He had said the humanitarian project was vital to save lives.