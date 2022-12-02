DBKK urged to hold townhall session on closure of park

KOTA KINABALU (Dec 2): The member of parliament here, Chan Foong Hin, wants the City Hall to hold a townhall session as soon as possible on the issue of closing the Tun Fuad Stephens Park for two years.

He said that the park’s closure from 10 December 2022 until 18 September 2024 was announced by the Assistant Minister to the Chief Minister, Datuk Abidin Madingkir recently.

Chan said the City Hall should have a townhall session as soon as possible with the residents of Kota Kinabalu to explain their rationale for closing the park.

“The Tun Fuad Stephens Park upgrading proposal was made during the Barisan Nasional rule prior to 2018, but the approval, funding and appointment of contractor was only made recently by the Federal Government. There were also no objections by the Sabah Government, either by Warisan or GRS.

“Whilst I certainly welcome the redevelopment of this public park to a botanical garden, Kota Kinabalu City Hall (DBKK) should hold a townhall session to explain the entire project details to the public. The public have every right to know how the federal allocation of RM20 million is being spent. There are also concerns of the environmental impact following the project execution. These are genuine concerns of everyone,” he said in a statement on Friday.

Chan said that he shared the feeling of dismay felt by the local residents on the matter.

“Local residents have questioned why couldn’t there be a partial closure by stage of work instead of closing down the whole park entirely during the whole two years. The area to be upgraded is 44.13 acres, and this is around four times the total land size of Tshung Tsin Secondary School of 9.26 acres in Jalan Damai. Surely there is no need for the entire 44.13 acres of land to be closed entirely for the whole two years.

“The restaurants and the hawkers will be allowed to continue their business as usual during this two-year period. However, with jogging and all other leisure activities being prohibited in the area, then basically it defeats the purpose of allowing such commercial activities as there will be no one around.

“DBKK should come forward to explain. DBKK and the contractor cannot expect the complaints to go away without giving any details. Perhaps the contractor can explain to the public whether upgrades to all parts of the park will be carried out simultaneously, that there may be a safety hazard with the ongoing construction, there will be noise or air pollution which makes the entire place not suitable for jogging, etc,” he said.

He reminded that the park is popular as a place for exercising, jogging, hiking, or other leisure activities suitable for all age groups in Kota Kinabalu.

On Thursday, Mayor Datuk Noorliza Awang Alip issued a statement to allay public concern over the temporary closure of the park.

She said several engagement sessions involving government agencies, non-government organisations and the surrounding community were held in 2019 and 2021. There was also a meeting with the vendors in October 2022 and a stakeholder interview.

For public safety and the smooth implementation of this project, recreational activities (jogging) will be closed from December 10 until September 18, 2024.

Dewan Putra, Kampung Nelayan restaurant, The Lake View restaurant and temporary hawker sites are still allowed to operate and can be visited by the public.

“The main function as a recreational area and lake in this park will be maintained and will be improved with new facilities and which will highlight identity, culture and unique plants in Sabah,” she said.

Noorliza added the park is expected to be one of the new attractions in Kota Kinabalu after the upgrading.

“The public can do recreational activities as usual without paying entrance fees when it is reopened,” she said.