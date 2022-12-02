Deputy Premier wishes success to PM, unity govt

KUCHING (Dec 2): Deputy Premier of Sarawak Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian has expressed his hope for the new federal government ‘to survive for five years’ so as to ensure stability.

He pointed out that the nation would need to have a stable government for it to move forward amidst the uncertainties in the global economy.

“I wish the new Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim would achieve success leading a unity government because this is a new normal – a first in the 59-year-old history of the country.

“The last five years for Malaysia was really a point of no return, and I wish the new government a great success,” he told reporters after declaring open the new academic block of SJK Chung Hua Batu 35 in Serian today.

Dr Sim, also the state’s Minister for Public Health, Housing and Local Government, also hoped that in the next five years, with a stable federal government, Sarawak could continue to focus and continue on with its development agenda towards achieving a developed state status by 2030.

He was hopeful that Sarawak would protect itself from extremists and polarisation so that the Sarawakians living in Peninsular Malaysia, who would only come back to vote, could come home after retirement.

“Yes, there are many Sarawakians living in West Malaysia because they are looking for jobs. But in the next five years, for the first time we are going to have so many opportunities.

“So keep an eye on it, and hopefully Sarawakians in West Malaysia could come home,” he said.

Nonetheless, Dr Sim said looking back at last month’s 15th general election (GE15), the outcome uncovered how Malaysia had become ‘very divisive and very polarised’.

“The country started off as a very harmonious multi-racial nation 59 years ago; now, Malaysia is very divisive and very polarised’.

“Together, we all must provide and ensure political stability in Sarawak. We, Sarawakians, are not extremists; we are not polarised.

“Thus, we must always remain united and live harmoniously so that when our fellow working Sarawakians in West Malaysia come home upon retirement, they can come home and be happy, not come home and still be equally frustrated,” he said.