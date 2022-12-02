Do something about crocodile population – Jeffrey

KOTA KINABALU (Dec 2): There is a need to do something about the crocodile population, said Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Dr Jeffrey Kitingan.

“I think the population is too much already and it is a danger. There comes a limit where we must do something for safety, the balance of safety and conservation,” he said.

He added that presently, nothing is done yet, and stressed that a meeting with stakeholders is necessary so that action can be taken.

He said this to reporters after launching the Heart Of Borneo Sabah Conference “The Need For Holistic And Pragmatic Approaches On Conservation Efforts” held at the Sabah International Convention Centrenon Friday.

Jeffrey who is also the Agriculture and Fisheries Minister, was commenting on the recent crocodile attack on a three-year-old boy in Lahad Datu.

Meanwhile, the second day of search by the Fire and Rescue Department for the victim was fruitless on Friday.

The father and son were rowing a boat in waters off the Lahad Datu Marine operations base when the crocodile attacked them on Thursday.

The 45-year-old man suffered injuries to his head and body when trying to save his son.