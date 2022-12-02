Dr Sim: Sarawak govt supports Chinese medium schools as they uphold unity, harmony

KUCHING (Dec 2): The state government is very supportive of Chinese-medium schools because they continue to uphold the values of unity and harmony among all races, said Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian.

The Deputy Premier pointed out that the Sarawak government since Pehin Sri Adenan Satem’s time has always backed Chinese-medium primary schools because they have pupils of different races.

“Most important is unity that we all need that we value highly. The unity which we can see in Chinese primary schools is the benchmark for the Sarawak 2030 vision.

“Sarawak 2030 is going to be inclusive, going to be the most prosperous, but we don’t want Sarawak to be so rich and become polarised and divisive.

“If you look at any country that is divisive, at war; no matter how rich they are, everyone suffers,” he told reporters after officially opening SJK Chung Hua Batu 35 Serian’s new academic block today.

Dr Sim Kui Hian said the 85-year journey of SJK Chung Hua Batu 35 Serian was not easy but it has contributed many talents to Sarawak and the nation.

He said the completion of the new academic block showed the spirit of coming together.

“Ten years ago, even the land where this school is located was already state land.

“And yet today because of perseverance and because of how everybody came together, we are able not to only keep the school but actually expanded the school further,” he said.

Dr Sim added for unity’s sake, the state government will, as Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg had said, try under the new government to ensure religious, health, and education autonomy.

“This is so important for Sarawak because we don’t want to be by 2030 a very rich Sarawak but everybody’s fighting. We want to be rich and everybody enjoys (themselves), not fighting,” he said.