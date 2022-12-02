Fadillah: Appointment as DPM in recognition of GPS, Borneo Bloc

KUCHING (Dec 2): Newly appointed Deputy Prime Minister, Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof, has pledged to give his best to help move the country forward, saying the people are placing high hopes on the new Cabinet unveiled by the Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim tonight.

In thanking Anwar for his trust, the Petra Jaya MP regarded his appointment as a recognition of Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) and the Borneo Bloc that came with heavy responsibility.

Fadillah, in a statement, said the focus now is to ensure political stability and revive the country’s economy for the sake of the people’s livelihoods.

“This appointment is a recognition of GPS and the Borneo block, which includes Sarawak and Sabah.

“It is a big responsibility that needs to be borne with integrity, sincerity and honesty for the sake of political, economic and national prosperity.

“This position is not something to be proud of but it is a trust of the people and the country that should be carried out as best as possible,” he said.

The GPS chief whip also thanked the Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg and the people of Sarawak for entrusted him with the mandate to serve the people and the country.

“The highest appreciation and thanks also to YAB Premier of Sarawak, Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg, as chairman of Gabungan Parti Sarawak as well as the entire party leadership, Sarawak Members of Parliament, party members and the people of Sarawak above trust given.

“God willing, I will carry this trust and responsibility based on the order of His Majesty the Yang di-Pertuan Agong who wants us to give priority, high commitment and the best service to the people for the sake of a more stable and prosperous Malaysia.

“May we, regardless of race, religion and across political beliefs, be able to build a stable, advanced and prosperous Malaysia based on the Federal Constitution and Rukun Negara principles,” he said.