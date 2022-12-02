Fadillah, Zahid appointed DPM; four other Sarawak MPs made ministers

KUCHING (Dec 2): Petra Jaya MP Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof has been appointed the country’s first deputy prime minister from Sarawak in the Cabinet line-up announced by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim tonight.

The Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu senior vice president was also given the Plantation and Commodities Minister’s portfolio.

Also appointed deputy prime minister was Umno president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, who will also be the Rural and Regional Development Minister.

