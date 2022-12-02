Four men freed of hurting cop

KOTA KINABALU (Dec 2): Three lorry drivers and a surveyor were freed by the Sessions Court here on Friday from a charge of causing grievous hurt to a police corporal using an iron rod two years ago.

Judge Azreena Aziz acquitted and discharged Melvorn Manogaran, 38, Melbert Manogaran, 40, Sazali Eddie, 39, and Jackson Baru, 32, without calling for their defence.

In her reserved ruling, the judge ruled that the prosecution had failed to establish a prima facie case against all the four men.

They had allegedly injured the 38-year-old victim at an unnumbered house in a village in Inanam on August 22, 2020.

The charge was under Section 326 of the Penal Code read with Section 34 of the same Code.

The indictment provides for a jail term of up to 20 years and a fine or whipping, upon conviction.

All the four accused were represented by counsel Datuk Bernard J Dalinting.

The prosecution had produced 11 witnesses to testify during the trial.

Meanwhile, a Filipino man was sentenced to four months’ imprisonment for entering Malaysia without a valid pass.

Hashim bin Ilak, 38, was convicted under Section 6(1)(c) of the Immigration Act 1959 / 1963 after pleading guilty before judge Azreena.

The charge, punishable under Section 6 (3) of the same Act, carries a fine of not more than RM10,000 or a jail term of not more than five years, or both plus whipping of not more than six times .

The court ordered the accused’s imprisonment to start from the date of arrest, 18 November 2022, and for him to be referred to the Immigration Department for his biometrics to be recorded before deportation, thereafter.

During mitigation, the accused requested for a lenient sentence as his wife is pregnant and due to deliver in four months.

Hashim claimed that he has reflected on his remorsefulness, and he is the sole breadwinner for his family.

The prosecution urged the court to impose a deterrent sentence on the accused.

DPP Dacia Jane prosecuted while the accused was represented by Dominic Chew.