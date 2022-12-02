Gerald, Mohd Razi appointed as BDDA deputy chairmen

KUCHING (Dec 2): Layar and Saribas assemblymen Datuk Gerald Rentap Jabu and Mohammad Razi Sitam respectively have been appointed deputy chairmen of the Betong Division Development Agency (BDDA).

They received their letters of appointment from its chairman Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah at a BDDA meeting held here today.

Uggah, who is Sarawak Deputy premier, also announced the formation of several sub-committees to strengthen the agency in implementing its various development plans and programmes.

“YB Datuk Rentap has been tasked to look after the infrastructure development sub-committee while YB Mohd Razi will handle the social sub-committee,” said Uggah, who is also Bukit Saban assemblyman.

Kabong assemblyman Mohd Chee Kadir will look after the tourism, Beting Maro assemblyman Razaili Gapur the building and entrepreneurs development, Krian assemblyman Friday Belik the Agriculture while Kalaka assemblyman Mohamad Duri the utility sub-committees, Uggah said.

Lingga assemblywoman Dayang Noorah Awang Sohor will look after the Woman sub-committee, he added.

Newly elected Betong MP Dr Richard Rapu, BDDA chief executive officer Abang Muhammad Turkey and Betong Resident Richard Micheal Abunawas were among those at the meeting.