Guan Eng: Ensuring country’s future not stolen more important than my inclusion in Cabinet

KUALA LUMPUR (Dec 2): DAP chairman Lim Guan Eng has today sought to downplay his possible involvement in Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s Cabinet line-up, stating instead that it was more important to ensure the future of the country is not stolen.

With speculations rife on who will be in the new Cabinet as Anwar headed for an audience with the Yang di-Pertuan Agong early this morning, Lim said any Cabinet appointments is the prerogative of the prime minister and expressed his willingness to serve the “unity government” if given the opportunity.

“Whether I am in the Cabinet or not is secondary to the importance that the future of our country must not be stolen.

“Let me state my willingness to serve in any capacity so long as it serves the larger national interest that the current unity government led by Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim can continue to function and remain stable against extremist forces seeking to undermine and topple it,” he said in a statement on Facebook.

Since Pakatan Harapan is the largest bloc in the coalition, Lim said the coalition together with Barisan Nasional and two other coalitions from East Malaysia has a clear cut majority that represents the people’s will from all walks of life.

Earlier today, Anwar is widely believed to have presented a list of names to the King of who he would like to be in his coalition government, formed with long-time rival Barisan Nasional, Gabungan Parti Sarawak and Gabungan Rakyat Sabah.

Anwar had disclosed that discussions on the Cabinet line-up were nearly complete last night and hoped to announce it in the next two to three days.

Anwar was appointed prime minister on Nov 24, nearly a week after the 15th general election resulted in a hung Parliament. — Malay Mail