Jobless man in Kuching fined RM2,000 for nospan possession

KUCHING (Dec 2): The Sessions Court here today fined an unemployed man RM2,000 in default three months’ jail for having 107.2 grammes of dextromethorphan, also known as nospan, in his possession last September.

Judge Afidah Abdul Rahman convicted Dalie Sindu, 51, on his own guilty plea to a charge under Section 9(1) of the Poisons Act 1952, which is punishable under Section 32(2) of the same Act.

The Section provides for a fine of up to RM3,000, imprisonment for a term not exceeding one year, or both.

Dalie, who hails from Kampung Semariang Jaya, committed the offence at an area under Masja Bridge, Jalan Astana around 3.30pm on Sept 15.

According to the facts of the case, police arrested Dalie on suspicion of drug-related activities.

When questioned on whether he had any incriminating object in his possession, he surrendered a white plastic bottle to the police.

Upon inspecting the bottle, police discovered 730 white pills, suspected to be nospan.

The pills were seized and the investigation revealed that the 730 nospan pills weighed 107.2 grammes.

In mitigation, Dalie appealed for a lenient sentence, while DPP Mohamad Aiman Mutallib Mohamad Shariff requested a deterrent sentence on the grounds of the gravity, rampancy of the case, and the seriousness of the offence.

Dalie was unrepresented by legal counsel.