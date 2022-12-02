Karim: PM Anwar won’t forget GPS in formation of Cabinet

KUCHING (Dec 2): Dato Sri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah believes Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim will not forget Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) and the Sarawak government’s aspirations in the formation of his Cabinet.

While he acknowledged filling the Cabinet is a tough task, the Minister of Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts said Sarawak is hoping Anwar will maintain Sarawak’s previous four full ministerial posts.

“We had four full ministers in the cabinet. Our hope is, as our Premier (Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg) had mentioned yesterday, we hope that the four minister posts can still remain for Sarawak,” he told a press conference on the national-level Arab and Chinese calligraphy competition here today.

Abdul Karim noted that it would be a heavy task for any prime minister to assemble a Cabinet smaller than previous administrations, while appeasing various political coalitions that have supported him.

“We do know that to establish a Cabinet and satisfy the involved parties in a unity government is indeed a very difficult task for whoever becomes the prime minister.

“Although the new Cabinet will be trimmed down, if we can still maintain the four, of course, it will be good,” he added.

Anwar was granted an audience with the Yang di-Pertuan Agong this morning.

Although he did not reveal the agenda, the Pakatan Harapan chairman said discussions on the appointment of his Cabinet line-up were almost completed and he hoped to announce it soon.

Anwar’s unity government is made up of Barisan Nasional and the ruling coalitions in Sabah and Sarawak – Gabungan Rakyat Sabah and Gabungan Parti Sarawak.

It also has the support of MPs from Muda, Parti Warisan, Parti Bangsa Malaysia, and Parti Kesejahteraan Demokratik Masyarakat, as well as two independents.