Magistrates’ Court fines Miri meth junkie RM2,000

MIRI (Dec 2): The Magistrates’ Court here today fined a man RM2,000 in default two months’ jail for drug abuse.

Magistrate Nazira Adlin Ahmad Khairul Razi convicted Mohd Gowlman Ding Jau, 46, from Jalan Brighton here, on his own guilty plea.

Nazira also ordered for him to be placed under police observation for a period of two years.

Mohd Gowlman was charged under Section 15 (1) (a) of the Dangerous Drugs Act (DDA) 1952 (Act 234), which is punishable under Section 15 (1) of the same Act.

According to the facts of the case, Mohd Gowlman was found abusing methamphetamine, which is listed in the First Schedule of the DDA 1952 (Act 234), by inserting the drugs into his body without the authority’s consent.

He committed the offence on Nov 29, 2019 at 10.40am at the Miri Narcotics Criminal Investigation Department.