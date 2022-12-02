Man in Sibu discharged, acquitted of sexual offence against minor

SIBU (Dec 2): A 21-year-old man who was charged with sexual offence against a minor has been discharged and acquitted by the Sessions Court here after the prosecution has failed to establish prima facie case against him.

The accused who was represented by Jacob Wong and Jessie Wong was charged under Subsection 14(d) of the Sexual Offences Against Children Act 2017 and punishable under Section 14 of the same Act.

The Section provides for a maximum 20 years imprisonment term and shall also be liable to whipping upon conviction.

According to the charge, the accused had, for sexual purposes, done an act that involve physical contacts on a 14-year-old.

Deputy Public Prosecutor (DPP) Harvind Raja Gopal prosecuted the case.