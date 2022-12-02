Marine police seize logs worth RM408,000 from Btg Rajang

SIBU (Dec 2): Sibu Marine Police Region 5 seized around 160 logs of various types and sizes during Ops Pensura at Sungai Batang Rajang, Pulau Dudong on Dec 1.

Sibu police chief ACP Zulkipli Suhaili said the logs were estimated to be worth about RM408,000.

He said during the operation around 9am, the logs were spotted tied up on a raft.

Upon inspection, the logs were believed to be obtained illegally as there were no stamps from the Forest Department.

All the seized items were then handed over to the Forest Department for further action.