Masidi: Two seats for Sabah in PM Anwar’s Cabinet few but fair

KOTA KINABALU (Dec 2): A senior Sabah minister said the state’s low representation in the new Cabinet of Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim was to be expected.

With only two ministers from Sabah in a Cabinet of 28, Gabungan Rakyat Sabah secretary-general Datuk Seri Masidi Manjun said it was considered a fair distribution given the circumstances.

“Considering that the number of ministers has been reduced and with the current political scenario, I am not complaining,” said Masidi, who is also the state’s local government and housing minister as well as second finance minister.

Masidi said that the appointment of GRS’ Papar MP, Datuk Armizan Ali, as minister in the Prime Minister’s Department in charge of Sabah and Sarawak affairs and Upko’s Datuk Ewon Benedick in charge of entrepreneur development meant both got good portfolios.

“But I hope there will be more Sabahans appointed as deputy ministers,” he said.

The announcement tonight saw Anwar trimming down the existing Cabinet from 32 to 28 ministers, and appointing a Sarawakian, Datuk Fadillah Yusof, as one of two deputy prime ministers along with three other ministers from Sarawak. – Malay Mail