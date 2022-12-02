Newly appointed Works Minister ensures initiatives benefit all including S’wak, Sabah

KUCHING (Dec 2): Kapit MP Dato Sri Alexander Nanta Linggi said he will ensure all efforts and initiatives under the Ministry of Works will benefit Malaysians including Sarawakians and Sabahans.

The newly appointed Minister of Works in the unity federal government under the premiership of Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) president and Tambun MP Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim admitted that he has been given a massive responsibility.

“It is to assist the efforts of the unity government to resuscitate the national economy, particularly when 2023 is expected to be more challenging,” he said when contacted after the announcement of Cabinet members by Anwar, live.

“I admit that my incoming responsibility would be massive and challenging. However I, in my capacity as minister, will be fully committed in ensuring that administration and national planning would run smoothly.”

Nanta also gave the assurance to continue the old policies of the ministry but with some modifications or improvements whenever necessary for the benefit of the people and nation.

While thanking the unity government and its leaders for their trust in him, the Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) secretary general said that he will be playing the role of a minister for all and not just that of fellow Sarawakians.

Nanta, former Minister of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs said that he will also be focussing on developing the well-being of the people in general.