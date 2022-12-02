Nyurak Keti hands over Kapit Resident’s duties to Galong Luang

KAPIT (Dec 2): Nyurak Keti handed over duties as Kapit Resident to Galong Luang yesterday.

Nyurak, who has served as Kapit Resident since Aug 1, 2019, will begin work as Bintulu Resident on Dec 5.

He pointed out that his term of service here included the Movement Control Order period due to Covid-19.

“During the very difficult time, we fought against the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic. We had the highest rate of Covid-19 vaccination because we mobilised our resources to reach out to every corner to provide vaccination,” he shared during the ceremony.

“During my tenure of office as Kapit Resident, l travelled extensively to cover all rural settlements. I have been to Long Busang, Long Unai, Long Singut, San Anau, etc.”

Nyurak described Galong, who was previously Kapit Deputy Resident, as a very seasoned and experienced senior administrative officer.

He called on all civil servants here to give their total support to Galong.

Galong has also served as Song District officer and Betong deputy resident.