PKR takes key portfolios of finance, home, education in PM Anwar’s Cabinet

KUALA LUMPUR (Dec 2): Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim announced that he will personally control the Finance Ministry in his administration, repeating a practice for which previous Barisan Nasional governments had been criticised.

He also named PKR deputy president Rafizi Ramli as the economy minister, PKR secretary-general Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail as the home minister, and PKR Wanita chief Fadhlina Sidek as the education minister.

Umno deputy president Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan was put in charge of the Defence Ministry while party president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi was given the important rural and regional development portfolio along with being named one of two deputy prime ministers. – Malay Mail

