PM Anwar: Cabinet line-up almost finalised, audience with King tomorrow at 8am

KUALA LUMPUR (Dec 1): Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said discussions on the appointment of the Cabinet line-up are nearly completed and hopes it can be announced soon.

Anwar, who is Pakatan Harapan (PH) chairman, also confirmed that the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah has granted him an audience at Istana Negara at 8am tomorrow.

“I apologise for having to rush to resolve all issues with all the component parties because we have to quickly form the Cabinet and get the consent of the King. I hope to announce it in two or three days’ time,” he said at a meet and greet session in Sungai Long, Kajang tonight.

The event was streamed live on his Facebook page.

The prime minister will be in Perak tomorrow for an audience with the Sultan of Perak, Sultan Nazrin Shah at Istana Kinta at 10am.

After that, he is scheduled to hold a walkabout and a greet and meet session at the Tanjung Rambutan Market, visit the Manjoi Health Clinic site as well as perform Friday prayers and attend a Kenduri Rakyat (community feast) at Masjid Muhammad Al Fateh at Taman Jati in Ipoh. – Bernama