PM Anwar delays Cabinet announcement to 8pm

KUALA LUMPUR (Dec 2): The Prime Minister’s Office said the Cabinet announcement scheduled for 5pm today has been postponed to 8.15pm.

The PMO had hurriedly scheduled the press conference this evening for Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim to unveil the members of his new Cabinet, after he presented the list to Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah this morning.

Speaking in Tambun earlier today, Anwar gave no hints about the identities of his new ministers, only saying he scheduled a meeting with them on Monday to lay down the law.

Added attention is on the announcement today due to intensifying rumours that Umno president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi could be named as a deputy prime minister despite his ongoing corruption trial.

Several non-governmental groups have urged Anwar not to go through with such a controversial move, and the PM previously said he would consider their views along with others he was gathering to make his decision.

Anwar is the head of a national unity government comprising his Pakatan Harapan, Ahmad Zahid’s Barisan Nasional, Gabungan Parti Sarawak, Gabungan Rakyat Sabah, and other parties excluding those in Perikatan Nasional.

He was forced to take this route after PH won the most seats in the 15th general election but far short of the 112 needed for a simple majority. – Malay Mail