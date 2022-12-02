PM Anwar to announce Cabinet line-up this evening

KUCHING (Dec 2): Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim will announce his Cabinet line-up this evening, a news report said.

MalaysiaKini reported that Anwar had in his speech at an event in Tambun, Perak, this afternoon, said he had presented the names of his ministers to the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah earlier today.

“I have decided to present (the list of names) to Tuanku, and God willing, I will announce the cabinet line-up this evening,” Anwar said.

The report said Anwar had discussed his line up with the King in detail to ensure that his Cabinet could be formed expeditiously.

Anwar also said he will call a special meeting on Monday to brief the new cabinet on “special rules”, which include how they should treat the civil service, ways to handle policy announcements, and how to save taxpayers’ money.

It is learnt that the announcement was expected to be made at the Prime Minister’s Office in Putrajaya at around 4.30pm.