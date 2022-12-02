PM Anwar to helm Finance Ministry

KUALA LUMPUR (Dec 2): Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim announced today that he will also be be the Finance Minister in the new Cabinet of the unity government.

Prior to this, Anwar, 75, held the finance minister portfolio for eight years — from 1991 to 1998 — under the premiership of Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad.

During his tenure, the chairman of Pakatan Harapan (PH) coalition was named as the Finance Minister of the Year by Asiamoney in 1996, while Euromoney named him as a top four finance minister.

Starting off as a deputy minister in the Prime Minister’s Department in 1982, he then became the Culture, Youth and Sports Minister in 1983, Agriculture Minister in 1984, Education Minister in 1986, and Finance Minister in 1991.

In the midst of the Asian Financial Crisis of 1997, Anwar backed free market principles and highlighted the issue of the proximity of business and politics in Malaysia.

The Prime Minister was also the chairman of the Development Committee of the World Bank and International Monetary Fund in 1998 for a two-year term, during which he strongly endorsed the initiatives of debt cancellation and reprieve for poor countries, particularly those in Africa.

The announcement of the Cabinet line-up, which was held in Putrajaya at 8.20pm, was broadcast live through local television stations and social media platforms. It was also attended by Chief Secretary to the Government Tan Sri Mohd Zuki Ali.

The formation of the Cabinet came after Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim was sworn in as the 10th Prime Minister last week to lead a unity government comprising PH which has 82 seats, Barisan Nasional (30 seats), Gabungan Parti Sarawak (23), Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (six) and other parties.

Anwar was sworn in before the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah on Nov 24.

Born on Oct 10, 1947, in Cherok Tok Kun, Bukit Mertajam, Penang, the Prime Minister received his early education at Sekolah Kebangsaan Cherok Tok Kun and Sekolah Kebangsaan Stowell. – Bernama