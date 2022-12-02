PM says no need for committee, just implement MA63 – Jeffrey

KOTA KINABALU (Dec 2): Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has told Sabah to implement the Malaysia Agreement 1963 directly.

Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Dr Jeffrey Kitingan said during a meeting with Anwar at Putrajaya last weekend, members of Sabah Cabinet led by Chief Minister Datuk Hajiji Noor had asked about whether they will continue with the Cabinet Committee on MA63.

“His response was why is there a need for a committee? Why don’t we just implement it? I said are you sure?’ And he said yes,” said Jeffrey.

“We are happy with the response. With that response, we will focus on implementation,” he said to reporters after launching the Heart Of Borneo Sabah Conference “The Need For Holistic And Pragmatic Approaches On Conservation Efforts” held at the Sabah International Convention Centre (SICC) on Friday.

He also said that he hopes it will happen soon.

“Because we are not taking money from anybody. It is our money that they collected, and they just return. That’s all. Very simple,” he said.

On the push for the return of 40 per cent net federal revenue to Sabah, he said that they needed to determine what was the “federal income” from the state while also defining the word “net revenue.”

“I believe it won’t be difficult (to resolve it). I am hopeful that it will happen soon. It is our money,” he added.

Jeffrey also told reporters that his party, STAR, has parted ways with Perikatan Nasional (PN), where it is a component.

“If (you) go left; I go right, that means (we have) divorced,” he said.

He added that they have discussed with the politic bureau and an announcement will be made this week pending the decisions from all parties.