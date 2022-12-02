Police: Probe into hit-and-run accident at Jln Tun Salahuddin completed

KUCHING (Dec 2): The police here have completed their investigations into an alleged hit-and-run accident involving a car and a motorcycle at Jalan Tun Datuk Patinggi Abang Muhammad Salahuddin here.

Kuching police chief ACP Ahsmon Bajah in a statement today said a 31-second dashcam video recording of the accident was also viral on social media.

“A police report was lodged by the driver of the car at 7.36pm on Oct 30 of the accident that happened about 11.30am.

Due to the accident, the motorcyclist suffered light injuries and was given outpatient treatment at the hospital while the car driver was uninjured.

“The case is being investigated under Section 43(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987 for careless and inconsiderate driving, and if found guilty the driver may be fined not less than RM5,000 or 12 months’ jail,” said Ahsmon.

He added the case would be forwarded to the State Attorney-General Chambers for further action.