Premier: S’wak to work with new federal govt for political stability, economic prosperity

KUCHING (Dec 2): The Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS)-led state government will work together with the new federal government to ensure political stability and economic prosperity of the country, Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg told the State Legislative Assembly (DUN).

In congratulating Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim on his appointment as the country’s 10th Prime Minister, the Premier hopes the Prime Minister will honour his promises to restore Sarawak’s rights as spelt out in the Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63).

“I would like to congratulate Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim on his appointment as the 10th Prime Minister on 24 November 2022.

“Our hope in Sarawak is that, with the establishment of the unity government under his leadership, many developments can be implemented in Sarawak and all the rights of Sarawak will be fulfilled for the sake of unity in Malaysia,” he said in his winding-up speech at the DUN sitting yesterday.

Abang Johari assured that his MPs in the unity government will ensure that the federal government will not sideline Sarawak’s interest.

“Our representatives in the unity government will ensure that all policies and initiatives of the federal government will take into consideration the wellbeing of our rakyat and Sarawak’s status, rights and interests within the federation in accordance with our constitutional rights under the Malaysia Agreement 1963 and the IGC Report,” he said.

While expressing his appreciation to former Prime Minister Datuk Patinggi Ismail Sabri Yaakob, Abang Johari said the GPS support in the formation of a unity government proves its commitment in upholding Rukun Negara.

“It clearly shows that the institution of the constitutional government of Malaysia is a pillar of national sovereignty that needs to be supported.

“As Malaysians who are loyal to the orders of the Yang Di-Pertuan Agong, the GPS government has put full faith in the decision of His Majesty and the Council of Malay Rulers to appoint the 10th Prime Minister of Malaysia and subsequently establish a unity government.

“This proves that the GPS government is a model government that always upholds the Rukun Negara principle, which is Belief in God; Loyalty to King and country; Supremacy of the Constitution; Rule of Law; and Politeness and Decency.

“On this occasion too, allow me to express my deepest appreciation and gratitude to former Prime Minister Datuk Patinggi Ismail Sabri bin Yaakob for all his services and contributions in the socio-economic development of Sarawak,” he added.