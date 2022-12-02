Rafizi Ramli to lead Economic Affairs Ministry

KUALA LUMPUR (Dec 2): PKR deputy president Mohd Rafizi Ramli has been appointed minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Economy), under the newly-set up Cabinet.

Rafizi will be replacing Datuk Seri Mustapa Mohamed who had served the ministry since August 2021 under former prime minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

Rafizi, 45, had been the Pandan Member of Parliament (MP) between 2013 and 2018. He won back the Pandan parliamentary seat in the recent 15th general election.

Earlier today, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said the new Cabinet line-up would attend a special meeting on Monday.

The announcement of the Cabinet line-up was made in Putrajaya at 8.20pm and was broadcast live through local television stations and social media platforms.

It was also attended by the Government Chief Secretary Tan Sri Mohd Zuki Ali. – Bernama