Sabah’s revenue from oil palm drops

KOTA KINABALU (Dec 2): The oil palm industry is facing tough times due to rising labour, fertiliser and operation costs, said Chief Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Hajiji Noor.

He said that this is worsened by the uncertain price of raw oil palm that goes up and down from week to week which is outside the control of industry players.

“Currently, the price of raw oil palm is between RM3,500/Mt (metric tonnes) to RM4,000/Mt, causing the drop in revenue for Sabah compared to early 2022,” he said.

“Hence, it is very important at this time for the Government Linked Corporations (GLC) board of directors and managers who are involved in the palm oil industry to continue monitoring thoroughly controls on operation costs and workers’ productivity,” he said when chairing the Sabah Softwoods Berhad’s 137th board of directors meeting at his office at Menara Kinabalu on Friday.

Nevertheless, Sabah Softwoods Berhad has shown good performance during the second quarter of 2022.

“I am very proud to be informed that the Sabah Softwoods’ account from early this year till now has shown revenue increase due to the good price of raw oil palm even though the production of fresh fruit bunches and raw oil palm failed to achieve the set target.”

“I want to see the board of directors and the management team find ways and means to solve labour shortage and logistic constraints that prevent the production of fresh fruit bunches,” said Hajiji who is also the chairman of Sabah Softwoods Berhad.

He expressed his optimism that Sabah Softwoods, which succeeded to record higher revenue and profit this year, will be able to pay higher dividend to shareholders in addition to giving more benefits to workers in terms of their salaries and bonuses.

Hajiji who is also Sabah Finance Minister said that he wants the board of directors and the management team to aspire for better achievements to move forward and utilise all resources for proactivity and productivity.

At the same time, Hajiji also congratulated Sabah Softwoods Bhd for their 50th anniversary which will be celebrated next year, and also launched Sabah Softwoods Berhad’s 50th anniversary logo.

Also present were Sabah Softwoods Chief Executive Officer, Datuk Haji Mohd Daud Tampokong and Yayasan Sabah director, Datuk Haji Ghulamhaidar Khan Bahadar.