Sagah wants education autonomy returned to Sarawak

By Jacqueline David on Sarawak

KUCHING (Dec 2): The Ministry of Education, Innovation and Talent Development wants the new Minister of Education to seriously consider returning the Education autonomy to Sarawak.

Its minister Datuk Roland Sagah said Sarawak had been asking for autonomy to be returned for a very long time and that included autonomy on education.

“Yes, we have been asking for autonomy to be returned to us (Sarawak), and that includes education.

“Not just autonomy, but policies and executing them as well. We also want funds for our education,” said Sagah when met after launching World Engineering, Science and Technology Congress (ESTCON) 2022 at the Borneo Convention Centre Kuching here yesterday.

He was asked to name his wishes for the new cabinet line-up, which was supposed to be announced by the Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim yesterday.

“It’s their prerogative (the federal government), but we have been asking for Sarawak’s autonomy over education and funds for a long time.

“The quest for education autonomy for Sabah and Sarawak is long overdue,” he said.

